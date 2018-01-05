$343.53 Million in Sales Expected for EnPro Industries, Inc. (NPO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) will report $343.53 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for EnPro Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $334.40 million and the highest is $349.10 million. EnPro Industries posted sales of $286.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that EnPro Industries will report full year sales of $343.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.40 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for EnPro Industries.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $343.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.00 million. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 40.74% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on EnPro Industries from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. KeyCorp raised EnPro Industries from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. B. Riley set a $100.00 price target on EnPro Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, FBR & Co set a $100.00 price target on EnPro Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EnPro Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.17.

EnPro Industries (NPO) traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $92.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,400. The company has a market cap of $1,983.08, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.59. EnPro Industries has a fifty-two week low of $61.36 and a fifty-two week high of $94.79.

EnPro Industries declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, October 30th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is 3.82%.

In other EnPro Industries news, insider Stephen E. Macadam sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.06, for a total transaction of $2,101,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 194,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,345,214.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NPO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 7,095 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 131,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,400,000 after buying an additional 4,045 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,381,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 42,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after buying an additional 4,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc is engaged in the designing, developing, manufacturing and marketing engineered industrial products. It operates through three segments. The Sealing Products segment includes three operating divisions: Garlock, which designs, manufactures and sells sealing products; Technetics, which designs, manufactures and sells metal seals and elastomeric seals, among others, and Stemco LP (Stemco), which designs, manufactures and sells heavy-duty truck wheel-end components and systems.

