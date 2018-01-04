Zayo Group Holdings Inc (ZAYO) Director Richard W. Connor Sells 1,091 Shares of Stock

Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) Director Richard W. Connor sold 1,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total value of $40,105.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 147,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,409,932.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Zayo Group Holdings Inc (ZAYO) traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,397,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,714,150. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. Zayo Group Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $29.30 and a 12-month high of $37.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $8,910.00, a PE ratio of 95.71, a PEG ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.53.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. grew its stake in Zayo Group by 2,600.0% in the third quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 3,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zayo Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Zayo Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zayo Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Zayo Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 84.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on ZAYO. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Zayo Group in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. BidaskClub cut Zayo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group began coverage on Zayo Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Zayo Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zayo Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.46.

About Zayo Group

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc provides communications infrastructure services, including fiber and bandwidth connectivity, colocation and cloud infrastructure to a range of businesses. The Company operates in five segments: Dark Fiber Solutions, Network Connectivity, Colocation and Cloud Infrastructure, Zayo Canada and Other.

