Zagg (ZAGG) Given a $24.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) received a $24.00 price objective from equities research analysts at Craig Hallum in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Craig Hallum’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.70% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ZAGG. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Zagg from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zagg from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Roth Capital set a $17.00 target price on Zagg and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. B. Riley set a $17.00 target price on Zagg and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Zagg from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Zagg (ZAGG) opened at $20.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $560.90, a PE ratio of 200.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.93. Zagg has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $23.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Zagg had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $134.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Zagg’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Zagg will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Brian Stech sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $361,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Randall L. Hales sold 19,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total transaction of $393,605.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 713,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,160,593. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,903,425 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1st Global Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Zagg by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. now owns 27,912 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Zagg by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 44,638 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Zagg by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 93,133 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zagg by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 50,494 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Zagg by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zagg Company Profile

ZAGG Inc (ZAGG) designs, produces and distributes professional product solutions for mobile devices, including screen protection (glass and film), keyboards for tablet computers and mobile devices, keyboard cases, earbuds, mobile power solutions, cables, and cases under the ZAGG and InvisibleShield brands.

