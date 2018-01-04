Zacks: Vector Group Ltd (VGR) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus target price of $27.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.12 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Vector Group an industry rank of 239 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VGR. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Vector Group by 7.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 15.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vector Group during the third quarter valued at $217,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vector Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Numeric Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vector Group during the second quarter valued at $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vector Group (VGR) traded down $0.37 on Monday, hitting $21.71. 753,933 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 655,733. Vector Group has a 52 week low of $18.70 and a 52 week high of $23.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,930.00, a P/E ratio of 67.84 and a beta of 0.44.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $484.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.00 million. Vector Group had a net margin of 2.60% and a negative return on equity of 32.02%. Vector Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Vector Group will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.37%. Vector Group’s payout ratio is 500.00%.

Vector Group Company Profile

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States through its Liggett Group LLC (Liggett) and Vector Tobacco Inc (Vector Tobacco) subsidiaries, and the real estate business through its New Valley LLC subsidiary, which is seeking to acquire or invest in additional real estate properties or projects.

