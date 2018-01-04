Zacks: Northwest Pipe Company (NWPX) Given $26.00 Average Target Price by Brokerages

Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation. Northwest Pipe’s rating score has improved by 50% from three months ago as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $26.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.12) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Northwest Pipe an industry rank of 185 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Northwest Pipe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th.

Northwest Pipe ( NWPX ) traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.51. The company had a trading volume of 43,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,800. Northwest Pipe has a 52 week low of $12.41 and a 52 week high of $21.11. The company has a market cap of $184.80, a P/E ratio of -84.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.25.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $38.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.00 million. Northwest Pipe had a negative return on equity of 3.03% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Northwest Pipe will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,253,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,849,000 after purchasing an additional 59,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 806,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,114,000 after purchasing an additional 15,189 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 568,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,186 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 404,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,583,000 after acquiring an additional 7,769 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 275,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,248,000 after buying an additional 23,250 shares during the period. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northwest Pipe Company Profile

Northwest Pipe Company is a manufacturer of engineered steel pipe water systems. The Company operates through two segments. The Water Transmission segment produces steel pipeline systems for use in drinking water infrastructure, and has approximately eight manufacturing facilities, located in Portland, Oregon; Denver, Colorado; Adelanto, California; Parkersburg, West Virginia; Saginaw, Texas; St.

