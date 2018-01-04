Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Mercantile Bank (MBWM) to Buy

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm presently has a $41.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.08% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Mercantile Bank Corporation serves businesses and consumers across Grand Rapids and Kent County with a full range of mortgage, lending, deposit and checking products and services in a friendly, hometown banking environment. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MBWM. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Mercantile Bank in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.25.

Mercantile Bank ( MBWM ) traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.02. 34,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,200. The firm has a market cap of $581.99, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.68. Mercantile Bank has a one year low of $28.92 and a one year high of $38.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $33.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.20 million. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 8.91%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Mercantile Bank will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mercantile Bank news, Director Thomas R. Sullivan sold 10,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $397,772.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,911.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas R. Sullivan sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.29, for a total transaction of $216,282.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,980.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,739 shares of company stock valued at $796,835 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBWM. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $369,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $433,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 15,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 5,286 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $482,000. 54.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company owns the Mercantile Bank of Michigan (the Bank). The Bank is a state banking company. The Bank provides commercial banking services primarily to small- to medium-sized businesses and retail banking services. The Bank makes secured and unsecured commercial, construction, mortgage and consumer loans, and accepts checking, savings and time deposits.

