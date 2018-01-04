Zacks Investment Research Upgrades ARC Document Solutions (ARC) to Hold

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “ARC Document Solutions Inc. is a document solutions company providing business-to-business document management technology and services to the architectural, engineering and construction, or AEC industries. It also provides document management services to companies in non-AEC industries, such as technology, financial services, retail, entertainment, and food and hospitality. The Company provides services that include scanning, imaging, and managing black and white and color documents. ARC Document Solutions Inc., formerly known as American Reprographics Company, is headquartered in Walnut Creek, California. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ARC. B. Riley cut ARC Document Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $5.25 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. FBR & Co cut ARC Document Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.00 to $5.25 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut ARC Document Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut ARC Document Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.63.

ARC Document Solutions ( ARC ) opened at $2.48 on Tuesday. ARC Document Solutions has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $5.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.47, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.71 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.61.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). ARC Document Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 5.35%. The firm had revenue of $96.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that ARC Document Solutions will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark W. Mealy sold 22,000 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total value of $59,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,817.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 3,766 shares of company stock worth $8,802 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OxFORD Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP now owns 181,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 47,921 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 85,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 22,892 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 690,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 81,961 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,540,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,302,000 after acquiring an additional 91,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 370,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 26,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

About ARC Document Solutions

ARC Document Solutions, Inc (ARC) is a document solutions provider for the architectural, engineering and construction (AEC) industry. The Company also provides document solutions to businesses of various types. ARC’s offerings include managed print services (MPS), offsite services, archive and information management (AIM), specialized color printing, Web-based document management applications, digital shipping/managed file transfer, and equipment and supplies sales.

