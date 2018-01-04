Zacks Investment Research Lowers Catalyst Biosciences (CBIO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.
According to Zacks, “Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which focused on creating and developing medicines to address serious medical conditions. The Company’s hemostasis product candidates include CB 813d/PF-0520602, CB 2679d/ISU 304 and FXa. Anti-Complement Product consists of CB 2782 and Ophthalmic which are in clinical different trail. Catalyst Biosciences, Inc., formerly known as Targacept, Inc., is based in South San Francisco, Calif. “
Separately, B. Riley started coverage on Catalyst Biosciences in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $107,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $147,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 294.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 32,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $372,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.39% of the company’s stock.
About Catalyst Biosciences
Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, formerly Targacept, Inc, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on creating and developing medicines to address serious medical conditions. The Company focuses its product development efforts in the fields of hemostasis, including the treatment of hemophilia and surgical bleeding, and inflammation, including prevention of delayed graft function (DGF) in renal transplants and the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (dry AMD), a condition that can cause visual impairment or blindness.
