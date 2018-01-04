Zacks Investment Research Lowers Catalyst Biosciences (CBIO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which focused on creating and developing medicines to address serious medical conditions. The Company’s hemostasis product candidates include CB 813d/PF-0520602, CB 2679d/ISU 304 and FXa. Anti-Complement Product consists of CB 2782 and Ophthalmic which are in clinical different trail. Catalyst Biosciences, Inc., formerly known as Targacept, Inc., is based in South San Francisco, Calif. “

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on Catalyst Biosciences in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

Catalyst Biosciences ( CBIO ) traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.80. The stock had a trading volume of 220,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,850. Catalyst Biosciences has a 1 year low of $3.11 and a 1 year high of $18.88. The company has a market capitalization of $83.54, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.86.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $107,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $147,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 294.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 32,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $372,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Zacks Investment Research Lowers Catalyst Biosciences (CBIO) to Hold” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/04/zacks-investment-research-lowers-catalyst-biosciences-cbio-to-hold.html.

About Catalyst Biosciences

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, formerly Targacept, Inc, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on creating and developing medicines to address serious medical conditions. The Company focuses its product development efforts in the fields of hemostasis, including the treatment of hemophilia and surgical bleeding, and inflammation, including prevention of delayed graft function (DGF) in renal transplants and the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (dry AMD), a condition that can cause visual impairment or blindness.

