Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Silgan (SLGN) to Hold

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Silgan is poised to gain from opportunities in the health care market and its focus on improving operational footprint in the legacy closures business. Further, the Dispensing Systems acquisition will help boost its scope in the closure business. Silgan has outperformed the industry in the past year. However, the company expects that higher anticipated resin cost in the fourth quarter due to recent hurricanes will hurt results. In addition, increase in debt and unfavorable foreign currency translation will also likely hurt the company’s performance.”

Get Silgan alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on SLGN. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Silgan in a research report on Monday, September 18th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Silgan in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America lowered Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Silgan in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Silgan in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of Silgan ( NASDAQ SLGN ) traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 429,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,264.83, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.51. Silgan has a fifty-two week low of $25.77 and a fifty-two week high of $32.50.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. equities analysts expect that Silgan will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William C. Jennings sold 25,642 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total value of $727,719.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,068.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 33.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Silgan by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 648,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,623,000 after buying an additional 287,658 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in Silgan in the 3rd quarter worth about $491,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Silgan by 106.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,608,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,104,000 after buying an additional 830,485 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Silgan by 102.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,792,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,661,000 after buying an additional 3,939,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Silgan by 107.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,637,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,947,000 after buying an additional 3,437,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.62% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Silgan (SLGN) to Hold” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/04/zacks-investment-research-downgrades-silgan-slgn-to-hold.html.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc is a holding company. The Company is a manufacturer of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. The Company operates in three business segments: metal containers, closures and plastic containers. Its metal container segment is engaged in the manufacture and sale of steel and aluminum containers for human and pet food and general line products.

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.