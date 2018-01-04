Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Lincoln National (LNC) to Hold

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Lincoln National’s shares have outperformed the industry in six month’s time. In order to shield itself from long-term claims variability, the company has been emphasizing on sale of Life products without long-term guarantees. It has also streamlined its business by axing unprofitable and non-core lines. The company’s Group Protection segment which was challenged earlier, has been recovering. The stock has witnessed an upward revision in the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2017 over the past 60 days. However, increased expense driven by investment in technology will dent margins over the next many quarters. Declining cash flows are another cause of concern.”

LNC has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Friday, December 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lincoln National from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $80.00 price target on Lincoln National and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lincoln National has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.09.

Shares of Lincoln National ( NYSE LNC ) traded up $1.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.99. 297,627 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,334,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Lincoln National has a 1 year low of $61.45 and a 1 year high of $78.74. The company has a market capitalization of $17,049.00, a PE ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.01.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.19. Lincoln National had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Lincoln National will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LNC. Sun Life Financial INC lifted its position in Lincoln National by 20,600.0% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Lincoln National by 8.6% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln National during the third quarter valued at $171,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Lincoln National during the second quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lincoln National during the third quarter valued at $227,000. 80.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation is a holding company, which operates insurance and retirement businesses through subsidiary companies. The Company sells a range of wealth protection, accumulation and retirement income products and solutions, through its business segments. The Company operates through four segments: Annuities segment, which offers fixed (including indexed) and variable annuities; Retirement Plan Services segment, which provides employers with retirement plan products and services; Life Insurance segment, which focuses on the creation and protection of wealth through life insurance products, and Group Protection, which offers principally group non-medical insurance products.

