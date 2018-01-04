Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sealed Air Corporation (SEE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Sealed Air’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the lowest is $0.53. Sealed Air reported earnings of $0.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Sealed Air will report full year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.83. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sealed Air.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 67.60% and a net margin of 20.15%. Sealed Air’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SEE shares. TheStreet raised Sealed Air from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.42.

Shares of Sealed Air (SEE) traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,840,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,430,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $8,940.00, a PE ratio of 47.66, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.24. Sealed Air has a 52-week low of $41.22 and a 52-week high of $50.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.70.

In other Sealed Air news, SVP Emile Z. Chammas sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total transaction of $271,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 142,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,427,563.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO William G. Stiehl sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total value of $146,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,704,357.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 8.1% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 338,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,463,000 after purchasing an additional 25,325 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the third quarter valued at $754,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the third quarter valued at $242,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 4.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 550,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,513,000 after purchasing an additional 24,705 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the third quarter valued at $2,547,000. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation is engaged in food safety and security, facility hygiene and product protection business. The Company’s segments are Food Care (includes Corporate, Medical Applications and New Ventures businesses), Product Care and Corporate. The Food Care segment focuses on providing a range of integrated system solutions.

