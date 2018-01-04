Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NCR Co. (NCR) to Announce $0.86 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) will announce $0.86 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for NCR’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the lowest is $0.82. NCR reported earnings of $1.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 8th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that NCR will report full-year earnings of $3.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.11 to $3.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $3.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NCR.
NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. NCR had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 84.72%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. NCR’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCR. Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in NCR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,063,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in NCR by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,959,613 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $111,045,000 after buying an additional 256,201 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. raised its position in NCR by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,697 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in NCR by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,694 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in NCR by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 963,595 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,155,000 after buying an additional 356,171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.
NCR (NYSE:NCR) traded up $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $35.08. 1,319,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,471,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.01. NCR has a twelve month low of $29.20 and a twelve month high of $49.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,244.73, a PE ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 1.82.
NCR Company Profile
NCR Corporation is a provider of Omni-channel technology solutions that enable businesses connect, interact and transact with their customers. The Company operates through three segments: Software, Services and Hardware. It sells a portfolio of hardware, software and services that combine to provide businesses with solutions.
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NCR (NCR)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.