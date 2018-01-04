Zacks: Analysts Expect Century Communities, Inc (CCS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $507.29 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Century Communities, Inc (NYSE:CCS) will report $507.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Century Communities’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $518.07 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $499.70 million. Century Communities posted sales of $297.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 70.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Century Communities will report full-year sales of $507.29 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.81 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Century Communities.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.30. Century Communities had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $374.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 51.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Century Communities from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. FBR & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Saturday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Century Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.65. The company had a trading volume of 432,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,350. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Century Communities has a 52-week low of $20.30 and a 52-week high of $33.70. The firm has a market cap of $879.58, a P/E ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 1.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Century Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Century Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $413,000. Western Standard LLC purchased a new position in Century Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $767,000. Lyon Street Capital LLC lifted its stake in Century Communities by 110.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lyon Street Capital LLC now owns 149,670 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after buying an additional 78,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Century Communities by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 85,324 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after buying an additional 5,179 shares in the last quarter. 66.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc engages in homebuilding business in Atlanta, Central Texas, Colorado, Houston, Nevada, and Utah. It is involved in the development, design, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as entitlement and development of land. The company sells homes through its sales representatives, as well as through independent real estate brokers.

