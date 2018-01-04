YY (YY) Now Covered by UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of YY (NASDAQ:YY) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on YY. Vetr raised YY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.46 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised YY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on YY from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.07.

Shares of YY (YY) traded down $2.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,255,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,602,050. YY has a 12-month low of $37.81 and a 12-month high of $123.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $7,680.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.20.

YY (NASDAQ:YY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The information services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $464.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.44 million. YY had a return on equity of 34.26% and a net margin of 22.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of YY by 93.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,218 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of YY by 17.4% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in YY during the third quarter worth $203,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in YY during the third quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in YY during the third quarter worth $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.87% of the company’s stock.

YY Inc (YY) is a social platform that engages users in real-time online group activities through voice, video and text on personal computers and mobile devices. The Company’s segments include YY IVAS and others, Huya broadcasting, and 100 Education. YY enables users to create and organize groups of varying sizes to discover and participate in a range of online activities, including music shows, online games, dating shows, live game broadcasting and e-learning.

