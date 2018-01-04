Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Trims Stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust makes up about 1.5% of Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPY. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 19.1% in the third quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 672,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,042,000 after buying an additional 107,901 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 19.7% in the third quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 52,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,162,000 after buying an additional 8,631 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 238.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 920,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,233,000 after buying an additional 648,229 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,002,000. Finally, Cedar Hill Associates LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 6.8% in the third quarter. Cedar Hill Associates LLC now owns 21,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,346,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the period.

Separately, S&P Equity Research began coverage on shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in a report on Monday, December 11th. They issued a $3,000.00 price objective on the stock.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust ( NYSEARCA:SPY ) opened at $270.47 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $224.96 and a twelve month high of $270.64. The firm has a market cap of $282,130.00 and a P/E ratio of -185.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a $1.3513 dividend. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -328.77%.

About SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

