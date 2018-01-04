Windstream (WIN) Shares Gap Down to $1.88

Shares of Windstream Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIN) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.96, but opened at $1.88. Windstream shares last traded at $1.85, with a volume of 3120400 shares trading hands.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on WIN shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Windstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Windstream in a report on Monday, December 4th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Windstream in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Windstream from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Windstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Windstream presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $2.25.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.24, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.03, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of -0.12.
About Windstream
Windstream Corporation (Windstream) is a provider of advanced communications and technology solutions, including managed services and cloud computing, to businesses nationwide. In addition to business services, the Company offers broadband, voice and video services to consumers in primarily rural markets.
