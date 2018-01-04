Windstream (WIN) Shares Gap Down to $1.88

Shares of Windstream Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIN) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.96, but opened at $1.88. Windstream shares last traded at $1.85, with a volume of 3120400 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WIN shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Windstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Windstream in a report on Monday, December 4th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Windstream in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Windstream from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Windstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Windstream presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $2.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.24, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.03, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of -0.12.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WIN. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Windstream by 22.6% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,346,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after buying an additional 433,134 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Windstream by 192.6% in the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 177,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 116,767 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Windstream by 287.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 115,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 85,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Windstream by 43.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,682,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after buying an additional 509,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

About Windstream

Windstream Corporation (Windstream) is a provider of advanced communications and technology solutions, including managed services and cloud computing, to businesses nationwide. In addition to business services, the Company offers broadband, voice and video services to consumers in primarily rural markets.

