Wildhorse Resource Development Corp (WRD) to Post FY2017 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Wildhorse Resource Development Corp (NYSE:WRD) – Analysts at Capital One Financial upped their FY2017 earnings estimates for shares of Wildhorse Resource Development in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.28. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Wildhorse Resource Development’s Q4 2017 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on WRD. ValuEngine upgraded Wildhorse Resource Development from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Wildhorse Resource Development in a research note on Sunday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $21.00 price objective on Wildhorse Resource Development and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wildhorse Resource Development from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Iberia Capital began coverage on Wildhorse Resource Development in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wildhorse Resource Development has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.42.

Wildhorse Resource Development ( WRD ) opened at $18.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1,870.00 and a PE ratio of 40.80. Wildhorse Resource Development has a 12 month low of $10.36 and a 12 month high of $18.84.

Wildhorse Resource Development (NYSE:WRD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $122.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.89 million. Wildhorse Resource Development had a return on equity of 1.24% and a net margin of 8.88%. Wildhorse Resource Development’s revenue for the quarter was up 269.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Wildhorse Resource Development by 13.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,670,558 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $20,665,000 after acquiring an additional 203,933 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Wildhorse Resource Development by 69.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 778,317 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $9,628,000 after purchasing an additional 319,748 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Wildhorse Resource Development by 22.2% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 471,671 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,283,000 after purchasing an additional 85,777 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Wildhorse Resource Development by 4.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 457,756 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,099,000 after purchasing an additional 18,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Wildhorse Resource Development during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,801,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.73% of the company’s stock.

About Wildhorse Resource Development

WildHorse Resource Development Corporation is a holding company. The Company is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Company is focused on the acquisition, exploitation, exploration and development of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquid (NGL) resources in the United States. Its assets are characterized by concentrated acreage positions in Southeast Texas and North Louisiana with multiple producing stratigraphic horizons, or stacked pay zones, and single-well rates of return.

