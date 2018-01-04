Whiting Petroleum (WLL) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Sunday morning.

WLL has been the subject of several other research reports. Imperial Capital raised their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $6.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a line rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. R. F. Lafferty reissued a hold rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Jefferies Group initiated coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They set a hold rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $36.00 target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.62.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE WLL) opened at $27.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2,482.42, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 3.40. Whiting Petroleum has a 52 week low of $15.88 and a 52 week high of $53.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $324.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.25 million. Whiting Petroleum had a negative net margin of 45.39% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.88) earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Whiting Petroleum will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLL. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $133,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 2.0% during the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,585 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 92.9% during the second quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 26,616 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 12,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 167.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 28,135 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 17,604 shares during the last quarter.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corporation is an independent oil and gas company. The Company is engaged in development, production, acquisition and exploration activities primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. It is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas liquid (NGLs) and natural gas.

