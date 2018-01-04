Whitbread (WTB) Stock Price Up 0% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) were up 0% on Thursday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from GBX 3,800 to GBX 3,900. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Whitbread traded as high as GBX 4,050 ($54.15) and last traded at GBX 4,001 ($53.50). Approximately 616,305 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 531,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,001 ($53.50).

Several other brokerages have also commented on WTB. Citigroup lowered Whitbread to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 4,800 ($64.18) to GBX 3,200 ($42.79) in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,400 ($58.83) price target on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,700 ($62.84) price target on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($53.48) price target on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 4,150 ($55.49) price target on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Whitbread presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4,122.44 ($55.12).

The company has a market cap of $7,340.00 and a P/E ratio of 1,556.81.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a GBX 31.40 ($0.42) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th.

Whitbread Company Profile

Whitbread PLC is a hospitality company. The Company operates hotels, coffee shops and restaurants. The Company operates in two segments: Hotels & Restaurants, and Costa. The Hotels & Restaurants segment provides services in relation to accommodation and food. The Costa segment consists of operations of its branded, owned and franchised coffee outlets.

