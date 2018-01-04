Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 382,246 Shares of Ultra Petroleum Corp (UPLMQ)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Ultra Petroleum Corp (OTCMKTS:UPLMQ) by 155.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 628,254 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 382,246 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.41% of Ultra Petroleum worth $5,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UPLMQ. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Ultra Petroleum during the third quarter worth $2,456,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Ultra Petroleum during the second quarter worth $3,257,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Ultra Petroleum during the second quarter worth $335,000. Nationwide Fund Advisors bought a new stake in Ultra Petroleum during the second quarter worth $1,201,000. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN bought a new stake in Ultra Petroleum during the second quarter worth $114,772,000. Institutional investors own 9.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ultra Petroleum Corp (UPLMQ) opened at $7.23 on Thursday. Ultra Petroleum Corp has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $8.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,110.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 1.66.

Ultra Petroleum (OTCMKTS:UPLMQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $217.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.20 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ultra Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th.

Ultra Petroleum Profile

Ultra Petroleum Corp. (Ultra) is an oil and gas company. The Company is engaged in the development, production, operation, exploration and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. Its principal business activities are developing its natural gas reserves in the Green River Basin of southwest Wyoming-the Pinedale and Jonah fields, its oil reserves in the Uinta Basin in northeast Utah and its natural gas reserves in the north-central Pennsylvania area of the Appalachian Basin.

