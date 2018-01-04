Wells Fargo & Co Boosts Church & Dwight (CHD) Price Target to $52.00

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $47.00 to $52.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.88% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Group decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.42.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) opened at $49.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12,353.81, a PE ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.55. Church & Dwight has a 52 week low of $43.21 and a 52 week high of $54.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The company had revenue of $967.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Church & Dwight will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 2nd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Dierker purchased 1,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.66 per share, with a total value of $50,034.36. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 6,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,904.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.83 per share, with a total value of $219,150.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 103,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,544,513.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 9,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. 79.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures and markets a range of household, personal care and specialty products. The Company’s segments include Consumer Domestic, Consumer International and Specialty Products Division (SPD). The Company also sells specialty products to industrial customers and distributors.

