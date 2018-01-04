Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO)

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AGIO) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/1/2018 – Agios Pharmaceuticals was given a new $83.00 price target on by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/31/2017 – Agios Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/27/2017 – Agios Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/26/2017 – Agios Pharmaceuticals was given a new $83.00 price target on by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/16/2017 – Agios Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

12/12/2017 – Agios Pharmaceuticals was given a new $90.00 price target on by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/11/2017 – Agios Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $83.00 price target on the stock.

12/5/2017 – Agios Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cann. They wrote, “Agios announced on December 5, 2017 the appointment of Jacqualyn Fouse, Ph.D. to its board of directors. Dr. Fouse has served as executive chair of Dermavant since July 2017 and was previously chief operating officer of Celgene and member of Celgene’s board of directors.””

11/19/2017 – Agios Pharmaceuticals was given a new $80.00 price target on by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/17/2017 – Agios Pharmaceuticals was given a new $83.00 price target on by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ AGIO) traded down $2.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $60.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,007,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,867. The company has a market cap of $2,930.00, a P/E ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 1.83. Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $39.24 and a 1-year high of $72.73.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 69.64% and a negative net margin of 506.39%. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.63) EPS. equities research analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, CEO David P. Schenkein sold 6,000 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.85, for a total transaction of $383,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Lewis Clayton Jr. Cantley sold 1,000 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total value of $71,090.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 84,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,999,569.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 29,130 shares of company stock worth $1,844,260. Company insiders own 5.43% of the company’s stock.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company’s therapeutic areas of focus are cancer and rare genetic metabolic disorders, which are a group of over 600 rare genetic diseases caused by mutations, or defects, of single metabolic genes. The Company’s cancer product candidates are enasidenib and ivosidenib (AG-120), which target mutated isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 (IDH2) and isocitrate dehydrogenase 1 (IDH1), respectively, and AG-881, which targets both mutated IDH1 and mutated IDH2.

