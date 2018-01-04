Wedbush Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for O'Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY)

O'Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q4 2017 earnings estimates for O'Reilly Automotive in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $2.87 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.83. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for O'Reilly Automotive’s FY2018 earnings at $12.68 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $13.41 EPS.

ORLY has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer set a $220.00 price target on shares of O'Reilly Automotive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on shares of O'Reilly Automotive and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (up from $230.00) on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of O'Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of O'Reilly Automotive from $276.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.27.

Shares of O'Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ ORLY ) opened at $253.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.10. O'Reilly Automotive has a 52 week low of $169.43 and a 52 week high of $283.97. The stock has a market cap of $21,194.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.84.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.07. O'Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 93.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlantic Trust Group LLC increased its position in O'Reilly Automotive by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 70,065 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,090,000 after acquiring an additional 16,217 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in O'Reilly Automotive by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 189,105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,728,000 after acquiring an additional 31,379 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive during the third quarter worth $225,000. Hartline Investment Corp increased its position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 3.0% during the third quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 34,452 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,420,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC increased its position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 200.0% during the third quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 843 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

In other O'Reilly Automotive news, Director Paul R. Lederer sold 1,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $238,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 148,905 shares of company stock valued at $33,531,773. 3.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc is a specialty retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment and accessories in the United States. The Company sells its products to both do-it-yourself (DIY) and professional service provider customers. The Company’s product line includes new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature control, chassis parts, driveline parts and engine parts; maintenance items, such as oil, antifreeze, fluids, filters, wiper blades, lighting, engine additives and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers and truck accessories.

