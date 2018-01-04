Walt Disney (DIS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Disney have outperformed the industry in the past three months. The company is acquiring majority of Twenty-First Century Fox’s assets, which includes its Film and Television studios accompanied by cable and international TV businesses. The deal provides a bout of fresh air to Disney, which for quite some time now has been jostling in the fast changing media landscape, where rise in streaming and cord cutting have become two faces of the coin. No wonder, the buyout of these assets would considerably enhance the media mogul’s bargaining power with Cable TV providers, increase affiliate fees, provide a fresh lease of life to ESPN and create cost synergies. Further, the addition of Fox's rich library of movies and TV series would greatly enhance Disney’s prospects in the streaming service. Bob Iger will continue to spearhead the company through 2021 for a smooth integration of Fox’s assets into Disney.”

Get Walt Disney alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DIS. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Vetr raised Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $100.00 price target on Walt Disney and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.91.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS ) traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $111.91. The company had a trading volume of 3,574,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,280,000. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $169,060.00, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.38. Walt Disney has a twelve month low of $96.20 and a twelve month high of $116.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $12.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.30 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 19.66%. Walt Disney’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 7.6% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. 61.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/04/walt-disney-dis-stock-rating-upgraded-by-zacks-investment-research.html.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company is an entertainment company. The Company operates in four business segments: Media Networks, Parks and Resorts, Studio Entertainment, and Consumer Products & Interactive Media. The media networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, and radio networks and stations.

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.