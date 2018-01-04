Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA) Shares Sold by BKS Advisors LLC

BKS Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. BKS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,502,701 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,448,939,000 after acquiring an additional 3,662,302 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 471.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,295,583 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $258,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718,800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,985,653 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,480,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,108 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at $136,875,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,145.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,304,168 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $102,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA) opened at $75.51 on Thursday. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a one year low of $63.82 and a one year high of $88.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $74,780.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.22.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.10. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $30.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 42.33%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the pharmacy operator to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have commented on WBA. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks set a $80.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Raymond James Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Vetr lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.60.

In related news, Director William C. Foote sold 2,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.37, for a total value of $184,324.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,878.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Anthony Lederer purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,340,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,350,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc (Walgreens Boots Alliance) is a holding company. The Company is a global pharmacy-led, health and wellbeing enterprise. Walgreens Boots Alliance operates through three divisions, including Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Company’s products are marketed under a number of brands, which include No7, the Botanics range, Almus (generic medicines), Boots Pharmaceuticals and Soap & Glory (bathing and beauty brand).

