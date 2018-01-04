Volkswagen (VLKAY) Upgraded to Buy at Deutsche Bank

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VLKAY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Societe Generale upgraded Volkswagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Volkswagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of Volkswagen (OTCMKTS VLKAY) traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.47. The stock had a trading volume of 178,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,976. Volkswagen has a 52-week low of $28.90 and a 52-week high of $41.80. The stock has a market cap of $103,430.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.79.

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG is engaged in developing vehicles and components for its brands. It also produces and sells vehicles, in particular passenger cars and light commercial vehicles for the Volkswagen Passenger Cars and Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles brands. The Passenger Cars segment cover the development of vehicles and engines, the production and sale of passenger cars, and the corresponding genuine parts business.

