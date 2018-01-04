Vetr Lowers General Motors (GM) to Sell

Vetr downgraded shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning. They currently have $40.10 target price on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on General Motors from $40.00 to $41.38 in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised General Motors from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Cascend Securities downgraded General Motors to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $57.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of General Motors in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.63.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors (NYSE:GM) opened at $42.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60,820.00, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. General Motors has a 12-month low of $31.92 and a 12-month high of $46.76.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $30.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.93 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.90%.

In other General Motors news, insider Alicia S. Boler-Davis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stefan Jacoby sold 37,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total value of $1,627,388.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,215,835.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 532,298 shares of company stock worth $23,565,437 in the last three months. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,414,041 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,262,952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560,717 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in General Motors by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,753,259 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,750,849,000 after purchasing an additional 850,211 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. raised its position in General Motors by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. now owns 60,000,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,095,800,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in General Motors by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,327,192 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,094,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in General Motors by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,900,059 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $601,683,000 after purchasing an additional 331,621 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/04/vetr-lowers-general-motors-gm-to-sell.html.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and automobile parts. The Company’s segments include GM North America (GMNA), GM Europe (GME), GM International Operations (GMIO), GM South America (GMSA) and General Motors Financial Company, Inc (GM Financial). The Company provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The Company develops, manufactures and/or markets vehicles in North America under the brands, including Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet and GMC.

To view Vetr’s full report, visit Vetr’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.