Ventas (VTR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $58.63

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $58.63 and last traded at $60.12, with a volume of 1886900 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.76.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VTR. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Ventas from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. SunTrust Banks set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Ventas and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Ventas in a report on Monday, December 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $20,890.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.09.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.60). Ventas had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 32.96%. The firm had revenue of $899.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Ventas’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is an increase from Ventas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Ventas’s payout ratio is presently 188.10%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 0.3% during the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 0.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 21,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 0.4% during the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 18,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Omnia Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 1.9% during the second quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 4,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Hawaii lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 28,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) with its properties located throughout the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. The Company operates through three segments: triple-net leased properties, senior living operations and office operations. Under its triple-net leased properties segment, the Company invests in and owns seniors housing and healthcare properties throughout the United States and the United Kingdom and leases those properties to healthcare operating companies under triple-net or absolute-net leases that obligate the tenants to pay all property-related expenses.

