Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Decreases Stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lessened its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 202,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,100 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $26,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 43,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,396,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,575,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,279,000 after buying an additional 20,604 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 74.8% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after buying an additional 10,204 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 55.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% in the first quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 170,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,277,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) opened at $140.56 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $110.76 and a one year high of $144.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $377,620.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.80.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.10. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 21.28%. The business had revenue of $19.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 58.33%.

A number of research firms have commented on JNJ. Vetr upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.40 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “positive” rating and issued a $152.00 target price (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Group lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.52.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which is engaged in the research and development, manufacture and sale of a range of products in the healthcare field. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices. Its primary focus is products related to human health and well-being.

