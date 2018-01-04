ValuEngine Downgrades Endo International (ENDP) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Sunday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Endo International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Mizuho reissued a buy rating on shares of Endo International in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $9.00 price target on Endo International and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Endo International from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Endo International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Endo International currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.27.

Get Endo International alerts:

Endo International (ENDP) traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.86. The stock had a trading volume of 9,962,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,722,650. Endo International has a 12 month low of $5.77 and a 12 month high of $17.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1,808.84, a PE ratio of -0.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.78, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. Endo International had a positive return on equity of 66.98% and a negative net margin of 126.97%. The company had revenue of $786.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Endo International will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENDP. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Endo International in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Endo International in the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Endo International by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 15,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,887 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii acquired a new position in shares of Endo International in the 2nd quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Endo International by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 7,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/04/valuengine-downgrades-endo-international-endp-to-hold.html.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International PLC, formerly Endo Health Solutions Inc is a specialty healthcare solutions company focused on branded and generic pharmaceuticals, devices and services. The Company has a portfolio of branded pharmaceuticals that includes brands, such as Lidoderm, Opana ER, Voltaren Gel, Percocet, Frova, Supprelin LA, Vantas, Valstar and Fortesta Gel.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Endo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.