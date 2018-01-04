Utilico Emerging Market Limited (UEM) Insider Susan Hansen Acquires 3,565 Shares of Stock

Utilico Emerging Market Limited (LON:UEM) insider Susan Hansen acquired 3,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 227 ($3.04) per share, for a total transaction of £8,092.55 ($10,820.36).

Utilico Emerging Market Limited (UEM) opened at GBX 227.80 ($3.05) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $494.53 and a PE ratio of 670.00. Utilico Emerging Market Limited has a fifty-two week low of GBX 191 ($2.55) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 230.50 ($3.08).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th.

About Utilico Emerging Market

Utilico Emerging Markets Limited is an exempted closed-end investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide long-term total return through a flexible investment policy that permits it to make investments in infrastructure, utility and related sectors, mainly in emerging markets. The Company’s investments include (but are not limited to) water, sewerage, waste, electricity, gas, telecommunications, ports, airports, service companies, rail, roads, any business with essential service or monopolistic characteristics and in any new infrastructure or utilities, which may arise mainly in emerging markets.

