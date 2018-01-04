US Geothermal (HTM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Geothermal (NYSEAMERICAN:HTM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “U.S. Geothermal Inc. is a leading renewable energy company focused on the development, production and sale of electricity from geothermal energy and is operating geothermal power projects Neal Hot Springs, Oregon, San Emidio, Nevada and Raft River, Idaho. The company is currently developing a project at the Geysers, California, a second phase project at San Emidio, as well as El Ceibillo, an advanced stage, geothermal prospect located within a 24,710 acre (100sq km) energy rights concession area located 8.5 miles (14 km) from Guatemala City, the largest city in Central America. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on HTM. TheStreet lowered shares of US Geothermal from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Roth Capital set a $5.00 price objective on shares of US Geothermal and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.67.

US Geothermal ( NYSEAMERICAN HTM ) traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.35. 74,269 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,000. US Geothermal has a twelve month low of $3.11 and a twelve month high of $4.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.50, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.83 and a beta of -0.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in US Geothermal by 175.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 71,160 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 45,289 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in US Geothermal by 1.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,281 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in US Geothermal by 69.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,186 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 14,411 shares in the last quarter.

About US Geothermal

