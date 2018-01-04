Unum Group (UNM) Lifted to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on UNM. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Unum Group in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unum Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Unum Group in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. B. Riley raised shares of Unum Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued a sell rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.91.

Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $55.75. 1,057,431 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,619,877. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $43.55 and a 12 month high of $57.55. The company has a market capitalization of $12,309.99, a PE ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.05. Unum Group had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Unum Group news, CEO Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total value of $55,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 8,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total transaction of $463,806.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,122 shares of company stock worth $1,136,688 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BB&T Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Unum Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unum Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Invictus RG acquired a new stake in Unum Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in Unum Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Unum Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

About Unum Group

Unum Group is a provider of financial protection benefits in the United States and the United Kingdom. The Company’s products include disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental and vision, and other related services. Its segments include Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate.

