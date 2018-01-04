Unum Group (UNM) Earns Daily Media Impact Score of 0.38

News coverage about Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) has trended positive this week, according to Accern. Accern scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Unum Group earned a coverage optimism score of 0.38 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.2712957078775 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Unum Group (NYSE UNM) traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.75. 1,017,985 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,619,867. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $43.55 and a fifty-two week high of $57.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $12,309.99, a PE ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.67.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.05. Unum Group had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co set a $48.00 price target on shares of Unum Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.91.

In other Unum Group news, CEO Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total value of $55,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director E Michael Caulfield sold 3,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.42, for a total transaction of $199,929.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,122 shares of company stock worth $1,136,688 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/04/unum-group-unm-earns-daily-media-impact-score-of-0-38.html.

About Unum Group

Unum Group is a provider of financial protection benefits in the United States and the United Kingdom. The Company’s products include disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental and vision, and other related services. Its segments include Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate.

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.