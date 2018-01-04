UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) Holdings Decreased by Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,128 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 3.2% of Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $9,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Blue Chip Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Kings Point Capital Management grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 687 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 433.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 640 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UNH. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, December 25th. ValuEngine downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.74.

UnitedHealth Group Inc ( NYSE:UNH ) opened at $223.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $216,070.00, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.66. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12-month low of $156.09 and a 12-month high of $231.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $50.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.38 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.09%.

In other news, insider Thomas E. Roos sold 975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.47, for a total transaction of $200,333.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,060,726.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kenneth Irwin Shine sold 457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.03, for a total value of $96,440.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,630 shares of company stock worth $7,669,416 over the last ninety days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated is a health and well-being company. The Company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight and OptumRx. It conducts its operations through two business platforms: health benefits operating under UnitedHealthcare and health services operating under Optum.

