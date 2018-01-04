Under Armour (UA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Vetr

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) was downgraded by analysts at Vetr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday. They presently have a $14.91 price objective on the stock. Vetr‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.54% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on UA. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Under Armour to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.
Shares of Under Armour (NYSE:UA) traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $14.40. 4,815,735 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,250,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $6,590.00 and a P/E ratio of 45.00. Under Armour has a 52 week low of $10.36 and a 52 week high of $27.64.
Under Armour Company Profile
Under Armour, Inc is engaged in the development, marketing and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear and accessories for men, women and youth. The Company’s segments include North America, consisting of the United States and Canada; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia-Pacific; Latin America, and Connected Fitness.
