Under Armour (UA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Vetr

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) was downgraded by analysts at Vetr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday. They presently have a $14.91 price objective on the stock. Vetr‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.54% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on UA. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Under Armour to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Shares of Under Armour (NYSE:UA) traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $14.40. 4,815,735 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,250,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $6,590.00 and a P/E ratio of 45.00. Under Armour has a 52 week low of $10.36 and a 52 week high of $27.64.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/04/under-armour-ua-rating-lowered-to-hold-at-vetr.html.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Under Armour by 5.9% during the third quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,091,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,535,000 after purchasing an additional 447,650 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Under Armour by 0.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 655,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,849,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Under Armour by 21.1% during the third quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 93,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 16,251 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Under Armour by 579.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 237,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 202,927 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Under Armour by 6.0% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 330,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,959,000 after purchasing an additional 18,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.84% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc is engaged in the development, marketing and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear and accessories for men, women and youth. The Company’s segments include North America, consisting of the United States and Canada; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia-Pacific; Latin America, and Connected Fitness.

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.