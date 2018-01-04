Trust Co. of Vermont Boosts Holdings in Microsoft Co. (MSFT)

Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,499 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,570 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 1.5% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $15,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acrospire Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 300.0% during the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Hefty Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 65.6% during the second quarter. Hefty Wealth Partners now owns 1,648 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 23.5% during the second quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.0% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 2,572 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Frank H. Brod sold 15,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.08, for a total transaction of $1,261,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,770,516.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Frank H. Brod sold 18,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total value of $1,496,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $3,759,420 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Co. ( NASDAQ MSFT ) opened at $86.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $663,069.00, a PE ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.06. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $61.95 and a 12-month high of $87.50.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The software giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.57 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

MSFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Morningstar restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, October 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Microsoft from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group set a $105.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.87.

Microsoft Corporation is a technology company. The Company develops, licenses, and supports a range of software products, services and devices. The Company’s segments include Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud and More Personal Computing. The Company’s products include operating systems; cross-device productivity applications; server applications; business solution applications; desktop and server management tools; software development tools; video games, and training and certification of computer system integrators and developers.

