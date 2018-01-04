Traders Sell Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (VPL) on Strength (VPL)

Investors sold shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) on strength during trading on Thursday. $13.08 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $57.75 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $44.67 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF had the 27th highest net out-flow for the day. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF traded up $0.41 for the day and closed at $74.72

The firm has a market capitalization of $5,470.00 and a PE ratio of 12.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.9613 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.91%.

