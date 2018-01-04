Traders Buy Shares of Priceline Group (PCLN) on Weakness

Traders purchased shares of Priceline Group Inc (NASDAQ:PCLN) on weakness during trading on Thursday. $314.56 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $245.75 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $68.81 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, Priceline Group had the 5th highest net in-flow for the day. Priceline Group traded down ($16.91) for the day and closed at $1,807.25

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PCLN. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Priceline Group in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,100.00 price target (up previously from $2,050.00) on shares of Priceline Group in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Priceline Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Priceline Group from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,000.00 price target (down previously from $2,200.00) on shares of Priceline Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,002.06.

Get Priceline Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $88,660.00, a PE ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.39.

Priceline Group (NASDAQ:PCLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $35.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $34.31 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Priceline Group had a net margin of 29.20% and a return on equity of 33.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $29.69 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Priceline Group Inc will post 74.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Priceline Group news, Director Jan L. Docter sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,764.52, for a total transaction of $2,117,424.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,561.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gillian Tans sold 123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,715.78, for a total transaction of $211,040.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,567 shares of company stock worth $2,781,444 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Priceline Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 179,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $336,043,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Priceline Group in the third quarter valued at $36,616,000. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in shares of Priceline Group by 4.0% during the second quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,115,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Priceline Group during the third quarter valued at about $549,000. Finally, Troy Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Priceline Group during the third quarter valued at about $3,295,000. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/04/traders-buy-shares-of-priceline-group-pcln-on-weakness.html.

About Priceline Group

The Priceline Group Inc is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Priceline Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Priceline Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.