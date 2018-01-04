Top Image Systems (TISA) Earns Media Impact Score of 0.08

Press coverage about Top Image Systems (NASDAQ:TISA) has been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern reports. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Top Image Systems earned a news impact score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the software maker an impact score of 45.604514866217 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Top Image Systems (TISA) traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,100. Top Image Systems has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $1.75. The stock has a market cap of $20.44, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.17.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TISA shares. HC Wainwright set a $3.00 price objective on Top Image Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Top Image Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Top Image Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.50.

Top Image Systems Ltd. (TIS) is a developer and marketer of intelligent content capture and workflow automation solutions for managing and validating incoming content in any format from any source. The Company’s solutions deliver digital content to the people and applications that drive an enterprise by using advanced network, mobile and cloud technologies.

