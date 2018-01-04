ThyssenKrupp (TKA) Given a €25.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €25.00 ($29.76) target price on ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TKA. Baader Bank set a €25.00 ($29.76) target price on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Commerzbank set a €32.00 ($38.10) target price on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Independent Research set a €28.00 ($33.33) target price on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.00 ($25.00) price objective on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €35.30 ($42.02) price objective on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €27.93 ($33.26).

Shares of ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) traded down €0.02 ($0.02) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €25.08 ($29.86). 2,482,894 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. ThyssenKrupp has a 1 year low of €21.17 ($25.20) and a 1 year high of €27.01 ($32.15). The company has a market capitalization of $15,650.00 and a P/E ratio of 67.78.

ThyssenKrupp Company Profile

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of mechanical, plant, and materials technologies in Germany and internationally. The companys Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines. This segments products include assembled camshafts, powertrain crankshafts, steering and damping systems, net-machined crankshafts, engine components, steering columns and shafts, steering gears, slewing bearings, crawlers, crawler components, and springs and stabilizers, as well as cylinder head modules with integrated camshafts.

