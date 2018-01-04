TheStreet Upgrades Enviva Partners (EVA) to B

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enviva Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enviva Partners in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Enviva Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Enviva Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.90. The company had a trading volume of 51,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,471. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.52. Enviva Partners has a 12 month low of $24.60 and a 12 month high of $31.95. The company has a market cap of $734.26 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVA. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of Enviva Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enviva Partners by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,746 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Enviva Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. Bard Associates Inc. bought a new position in Enviva Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $321,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Enviva Partners by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,692 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter.

Enviva Partners Company Profile

Enviva Partners, LP is a supplier of utility-grade wood pellets to power generators. The Company procures wood fiber and processes it into utility-grade wood pellets and loads the finished wood pellets into railcars, trucks and barges that are transported to deep-water marine terminals, where they are received, stored and loaded onto oceangoing vessels for transport to the Company’s principally Northern European customers.

