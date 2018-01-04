Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Now Covered by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $220.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Leerink Swann restated an outperform rating and set a $200.00 price objective (down previously from $216.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank set a $226.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Group restated a hold rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a buy rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $209.36.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) traded up $2.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $198.98. 1,560,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. The company has a market capitalization of $79,370.00, a P/E ratio of 33.78, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.06. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52-week low of $140.00 and a 52-week high of $201.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 10.19%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.74, for a total value of $9,587,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,577 shares in the company, valued at $58,016,113.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.9% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,144 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Investment Centers of America Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% in the second quarter. Investment Centers of America Inc. now owns 1,317 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.4% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 6,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.22% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc develops, manufactures and sells a range of products. The Company provides analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery and diagnostics. It operates through four segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

