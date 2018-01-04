The Ensign Group, Inc. (ENSG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) will report earnings per share of $0.39 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Ensign Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the highest is $0.40. The Ensign Group reported earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Ensign Group will report full year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.42. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Ensign Group.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Ensign Group to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. ValuEngine cut The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on The Ensign Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Ensign Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

The Ensign Group ( ENSG ) opened at $23.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1,192.79, a PE ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 0.83. The Ensign Group has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $24.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This is a boost from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

In other news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total value of $112,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,092.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Barry Port sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 134,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,232,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,529 shares of company stock valued at $365,114 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENSG. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 6,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. 84.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc, through its operating subsidiaries, provides healthcare services across the post-acute care continuum, as well as other ancillary businesses located in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, Nevada, Oregon, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wisconsin.

