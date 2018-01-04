Tetralogic Pharmaceuticals (TLOG) & Sevion Therapeutics (SVON) Financial Contrast

Tetralogic Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS: TLOG) and Sevion Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:SVON) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Tetralogic Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.8, meaning that its share price is 180% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sevion Therapeutics has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Tetralogic Pharmaceuticals and Sevion Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tetralogic Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Sevion Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tetralogic Pharmaceuticals and Sevion Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tetralogic Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$49.72 million N/A N/A Sevion Therapeutics $80,000.00 209.85 -$5.79 million ($4.91) -0.06

Sevion Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Tetralogic Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Tetralogic Pharmaceuticals and Sevion Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tetralogic Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A Sevion Therapeutics N/A -264.80% -81.73%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Tetralogic Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 15.4% of Tetralogic Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.7% of Sevion Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Tetralogic Pharmaceuticals beats Sevion Therapeutics on 5 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tetralogic Pharmaceuticals

TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals Corporation is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics in oncology, infectious diseases and autoimmune diseases. The Company’s segment is the identification and development of novel small molecule therapies in oncology and infectious diseases. The Company has approximately two clinical-stage product candidates in development, such as birinapant and SHAPE. SHAPE is the Company’s histone deacetylase (HDAC) inhibitor that it is developing for topical use for the treatment of early-stage cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL). The Company is also exploring studying SHAPE in alopecia areata, an autoimmune skin disease. SHAPE has been granted the United States orphan drug designation for CTCL. Birinapant is a small molecule therapeutic that mimics Second Mitochondrial Activator of Caspases (SMAC)-mimetic, which leads to apoptosis or cell-death in damaged cells.

About Sevion Therapeutics

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly Sevion Therapeutics, Inc., is a development-stage biotech company. The Company is engaged in building and developing a portfolio of therapeutics, from both internal discovery and acquisition, for the treatment of cancer and immunological diseases. The Company is engaged in the development and licensing of technology to discover and engineer monoclonal antibodies. The Company’s product candidates are derived from multiple technology platforms, such as cell-based arrayed antibody discovery, ultralong antibody scaffolds and Chimerasome nanocages. The Company has various antibodies in its preclinical pipeline. The Company’s antibody therapeutic candidates target the potassium channel, voltage dependent (Kv1.3) ion channel, which is essential in the pathogenesis of several autoimmune and inflammatory disorders. Other antibodies in its pipeline target cell surface molecules involved in cancer progression.

