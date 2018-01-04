Telaria (TLRA) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Telaria (NYSE:TLRA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Telaria from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th.

Telaria (TLRA) traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 317,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,137. Telaria has a 12 month low of $1.83 and a 12 month high of $5.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.21, a P/E ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 1.18.

Telaria (NYSE:TLRA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The software maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Telaria had a net margin of 1.74% and a negative return on equity of 16.25%. The business had revenue of $12.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS.

In related news, CEO Mark Zagorski bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.02 per share, with a total value of $40,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Vii Lp Canaan sold 155,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total value of $630,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 514,035 shares of company stock worth $2,085,033 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Telaria stock. Blackhill Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Telaria Inc (NYSE:TLRA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 25,523 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000. Blackhill Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Telaria at the end of the most recent reporting period. 41.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Telaria Company Profile

Telaria, Inc, formerly Tremor Video, Inc, is a software company. The Company provides a data-driven software platform. The Company’s Telaria is designed to monetize and manage premium video inventory wherever and however audiences are watching. The solutions offered by the Company includes programmatic live television, market updates, device-specific reporting, over-the-top content (OTT) specific features, monitor buying patterns, revenue capture, live insights and letter revenue decisions.

