TE Connectivity Ltd (TEL) Insider Thomas J. Lynch Sells 76,184 Shares

TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) insider Thomas J. Lynch sold 76,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.74, for a total transaction of $7,217,672.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 254,689 shares in the company, valued at $24,129,235.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (TEL) traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $96.93. 1,812,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,808,950. TE Connectivity Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $66.20 and a fifty-two week high of $97.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $33,518.05, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.08.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the electronics maker to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is currently 33.97%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TEL. ValuEngine raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEL. Atlantic Trust Group LLC grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 178,475 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $14,824,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 542,983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,100,000 after buying an additional 59,093 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 15,649 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 2,822 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1,134.1% during the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 39,936 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,317,000 after buying an additional 36,700 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter worth about $376,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. is a technology company. The Company designs and manufactures connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers connectivity and sensor technologies.

