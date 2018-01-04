Taylor Wimpey (TW) Given New GBX 200 Price Target at Liberum Capital

Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) had its price objective boosted by Liberum Capital from GBX 181 ($2.42) to GBX 200 ($2.67) in a research note published on Wednesday. They currently have a hold rating on the homebuilder’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.81) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 246 ($3.29) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Bank of America reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.14) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.81) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 214.86 ($2.87).

Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) traded up GBX 208.30 ($2.79) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 208.30 ($2.79). 10,305,688 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,470,000. The company has a market cap of $6,820.00 and a PE ratio of 1,301.88. Taylor Wimpey has a 1-year low of GBX 153.95 ($2.06) and a 1-year high of GBX 210.12 ($2.81).

Taylor Wimpey plc is a residential developer. The Company operates at a local level from 24 regional businesses across the United Kingdom, and it has operations in Spain. Its segments include Housing United Kingdom and Housing Spain. The Housing United Kingdom segment includes North, Central and South West, and London and South East (including Central London) divisions.

