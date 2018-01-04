T-Mobile US (TMUS) Earns News Impact Rating of 0.18

News stories about T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. T-Mobile US earned a news impact score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the Wireless communications provider an impact score of 47.4843503038307 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

TMUS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp set a $72.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $80.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.86.

Shares of T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS ) traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.00. 2,384,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,395,798. T-Mobile US has a 12-month low of $54.60 and a 12-month high of $68.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $52,920.00, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.17. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $10.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the Wireless communications provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP David A. Miller sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total value of $941,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,448 shares in the company, valued at $6,557,245.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peter A. Ewens sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.95, for a total transaction of $629,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,477,020.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,620 shares of company stock worth $3,068,292. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to approximately 71 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

