Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS) Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias Sells 21,073 Shares

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 21,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $1,809,749.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,788,180.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $87.06. The stock had a trading volume of 877,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,900. The stock has a market capitalization of $12,793.84, a P/E ratio of 102.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.37 and a twelve month high of $94.80.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $696.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.72 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 5.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 11.9% in the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 3.7% in the second quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 14.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Synopsys in the second quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys in the third quarter valued at $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SNPS shares. reissued an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $91.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.89.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides software, intellectual property (IP) and services. The Company supplies the electronic design automation (EDA) software that engineers use to design and test integrated circuits, also known as chips. It also offers IP products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs rather than designing those circuits themselves.

